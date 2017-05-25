Galloway mermaid’s pollution plea

A Galloway Mermaid spotted in a sheltered bay by local photographer, Kit Carruthers, is the inspiration for a World Oceans event next month.

The event at Rockcliffe on Sunday 11 June from 12.00 noon to 4.00pm will show that we need to drastically reduce the amount of plastics that we use to prevent our oceans becoming even more polluted.

All aActivities are free of charge and include making a seashore finds box and a mermaid sand sculpture competitition.”

The World Oceans Day theme this year is Our Oceans, Our Future, focusing on the problem of plastic pollution and marine litter on sea life including the elusive mermaid. It is shocking to think that 8 million tons of plastic enter our ocean each year and plastics are now getting into our food chain.

Visitors to the Rockcliffe event can also learn more about Solway Coastwise, a project that is discovering coastal place names and the stories behind them. The project is encouraging local people to share their own knowledge and stories about the amazing Dumfries and Galloway coastline.

Nic Coombey, Solway Coastwise Coordinator, said: “In the past mermaids have been reported in a number of locations on the Solway coast.

“Mermaids at Auchencairn, Colvend and the mouth of the Nith have been immortalised in oral traditions of place names, poems, songs and stories. We believe there are a number of places named after mermaids and hope to identify the locations of Mermaid Pools or Coves.

“In fact we are keen to hear from anyone who knows of place names linked to local legends”

“We are also using this event to show that we need to drastically reduce the amount of plastics that we use to prevent our oceans becoming even more polluted. Activities are free of charge so come along with all the family.”