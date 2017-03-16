Friendly school tour for top children’s author

One of the UK’s best loved children’s authors and illustrators, Emily Gravett, is set to visit schools in Galloway this month as part of the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour.

Brighton born Emily sprang into the limelight in 2005 with her ground-breaking book Wolves, which won her the Macmillan Prize for Illustration. Her colourful and interactive books are a wonderful mix of simple, endearing tales and beautifully rich illustrations which have attributed critical acclaim and won her two Kate Greenaway awards.

Emily’s diverse events will be lively and engaging and interactive and will include readings from her latest book, Tidy and a range of games and craft activities for over 300 pupils from Duncow, St. Columbas, Calside, Cargenbridge, Whithorn and Minnigaff primary schools.

Emily said: “I’m really excited about visiting schools on the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour. I’m looking forward to sharing some stories, doing some drawing and getting everyone shouting out and joining in.”

The tour is sponsored by Scottish Friendly Assurance and organised by Scottish Book Trust. Every year schools in up to 12 local authorities in Scotland and two in England receive author visits to inspire a love of reading, writing and illustration.

Tour dates include Wednesday 22 March at 10.30am at Whithorn Primary School, and 2.30pm at Minnigaff Primary School.

Calum Bennie, Communications Manager at Scottish Friendly said: “Dumfries, Galloway and Ayrshire are parts of Scotland with a long literary heritage and it’s great to bring the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour here once again. Emily’s captivating books mean she is certain to receive an enthusiastic welcome from young readers and budding artists in this part of the world.”

Scottish Friendly has sponsored the programme for the past 18 years, touring some of the finest children’s authors and illustrators including new Children’s Laureate Chris Riddell, Malorie Blackman, Michael Rosen, Jacqueline Wilson, Melvin Burgess, Steve Cole, Michael Morpurgo and Sophie McKenzie.

Beth Bottery, Schools Events Manager at Scottish Book Trust, which is organising the tour, added: “We are really looking forward to visiting schools in Dumfries and Galloway and this is a fantastic opportunity to inspire pupils’ creativity and get them excited about reading, writing and drawing!”