First acts revealed for 2017 world ceilidh

Knockengorroch World Ceilidh, Scotland’s only international traditional and roots dance music festival releases the first names in its line-up for 2017!

The acts represent music from Scotland and across the world with a strong emphasis on traditional music both ancient and contemporary.

As well as music, cabaret, spoken word, comedy and dance all take place across five venues, from the mighty open air stage, turf roofed and built from locally sourced timber, to a Berber tent, to the Celtic Longhouse venue, a willow wattled re-creation of an iron age dwelling.

This year the World Ceilidh is being spotlighted and celebrated as one of Visit Scotland’s partners in its programme for the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

As well as music the festival features a sauna, dedicated children’s activities, workshops in arts, crafts, heritage and environmental subjects, fire shows, flash mobs, real ales, ‘knocktails’ and food stalls.

Molotov Jukebox - Fronted by the charismatic Natalia Tena of Game of Thrones fame, this six-piece play a combination of gypsy, ska, funk, dubstep, dlamenco, house, electro, pop, reggae, and soul.

The Mouse Outfit - A nine piece hip-hop band from Manchester with live brass with driving beats and explosive energy. Dubbed ‘the closest thing to a UK hip hop super group’.

La Dame Blanche - An explosive mix of hip hop, cumbia, dancehall and reggae, the Cuban singer, flautist and percussionist Yaite Ramos Rodriguez, aka La Dame Blanche delivers a powerful and compelling sound which summons the spirits.

Mungos Hi Fi Sound System - Undisputed international leaders in reggae dub music Mungos’ sound system presides over the Shieling Dance Tent all weekend.

RURA - Live Act of the Year at the 2015 Scots Trad Music Awards, RURA are one of the most exciting bands on the Scottish folk scene.

Scott Wood Band Vvirtuoso Scots trad players combine innovation with high energy performances. Pronto Mama feature horns and soulful songwriting with a Glaswegian accent.