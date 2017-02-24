Final preparations for 2017 music festival

Galloway Music Festival committee are busy finalising preparations for 2017 music festival.

Running this year from March 6-9 the festival promises to be another talent filled year as local musicians play for audiences and adjudicators in various venues in Newton Stewart and Stranraer culminating in a prizewinners concert in the Cinema at Newton Stewart on Saturday March 11.

Sessions during the week are free and there is a small charge for the concert. Programmes will be available at Cinnamon or the Cinema in Newton Stewart or on the Galloway Music Festival website from around March 4.

Pictured above are Bethan Chambers, Pauline Roe and Christine Job of the syllabus committee hard at work on preparations.