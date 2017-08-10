Farmers market in Ballantrae on Sunday

The next Ballantrae Farmers’ Market is on Sunday 13 August 11am to 3pm in Craigiemains Home and Garden Centre, Main Street, Ballantrae.

Stalls are expected to include local veg, eggs, meat, honey, jams and chutneys, pate and olives, pies, a home baking stall and craft stalls including “Her and Hounds” selling handmade shawls and matching dog coats.

In addition to the goods on sale at the market, visitors will also find a coffee shop, gifts, books, garden supplies, a children’s play area, the miniature train and the Visitor Information Point stocked with leaflets with ideas for places of interest to visit and activities within easy reach of Ballantrae. Pause and have a look at the new video loop created by the Stinchar Valley Photo Group of Ballantrae and the surrounding area. Farmers’ Markets are held on the second Sunday of the month until October.