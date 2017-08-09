Excellent food, fun and fizz

Galloway Country Fair set to showcase best of Scottish food, drink and crafts.

A host of artisan food, drink and craft makers will descend upon Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate for the Galloway Country Fair held on August 19-20.

Scottish wildlife artist, Michelle Hewitt, will make her inaugural appearance at the event with a selection of framed prints as well as mugs, cards and coasters featuring her fantastic work.

Copeland Walker Art, will showcase the creations of two independent artists from South West Scotland – Laura Walker and Deborah Copeland.

There is also an opportunity to enjoy a chilled glass of fizz from a delightful ‘Little Italian Prosecco Van’ from Poco Prosecco.

With such a variety of delicious produce from coffee to cheese you certainly won’t go hungry!

Anna Fergusson, Visitor Services Manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: “Each year we welcome a variety of superb Scottish businesses to Galloway Country Fair and this year is no different.

“We are proud to present several new exhibitors to join the hundreds of stalls at the Fair.

“There’s something for everyone on offer from delicious cakes, savoury treats, and local tipples to a selection of crafts and homeware as well as countrywear and sports.”

Fair is open from 10am to 5pm. Tickets £13 available from www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk.