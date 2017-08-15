Event to focus on money matters

Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership is hosting an event in Stranraer focused on money management and the cost of borrowing next week.

The event, supported my many external agencies, takes place on Tuesday August 22 between 10am and 2pm.

The drop-in event is free to DGHP tenants in the Stranraer area and takes place at the Coronation Day Centre in the town. Refreshments are also available.

Those attending will be able to speak to DGHP and other agencies about matters concerning money management as well as matters relating to benefits, loan sharks and much more. A private room is available to speak in confidence

External agencies attending include Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Trading Standards (loan sharks team), Stranraer Community Safety Team, DGHP’s welfare benefit adviser, Staff from DGHP’s neighbourhood management and repairs team, Stranraer Credit Union and Stranraer Furniture Project.

There will also be a free raffle with prizes, including a £50 voucher for the furniture project, to be won.