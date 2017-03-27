Easter special at Castle Kennedy

Egg-stra fun can be found at Castle Kennedy Gardens when kids are invited to enjoy an Easter Eggs-ploration taking place over the Easter holidays!

From Saturday 1st April to Sunday 16th April, families are invited to get cracking with an egg-citing new Easter Egg trail throughout the spectacular gardens, which is home to gorgeous spring flowers including budding Camelias and Rhododendrons.

Children can take part in a fun quiz and be rewarded with a delicious big Easter egg as part of the new trail by the Gift Shop, leading them through the many beautiful parts of the Gardens to find the hidden clues.

The trail will guide families to the ancient 16th century Castle Kennedy ruins, through the secretive Walled Gardens, across to the Round Pond, up to the top of Mount Malborough and back through Thuja Avenue making it an ideal length for tiny toes as well as longer legs!

All completed entries receive an Easter Egg Prize and a chance to win a Family ticket to the Open Air Theatre performance of Wind in the Willows performed in the Gardens on the 7th August.

New for this season we are challenging visitors to an Easter Egg Rolling Competition on Sunday 16th April, to see who can roll or throw the farthest egg – hard boiled of course, within the launch zone. With different age groups open to win prizes this is a new twist on the old tradition of egg rolling down the hills at the Castle Kennedy Gardens.

If that’s not enough to keep visitors entertained we bring to you a packed couple of weeks of Ranger Events starting with Stargazing on Friday 7th April and further family events of Pond Dipping and Scavenger Hunts on Wednesday 12th April.

Our Head Gardener, John MacArthur of that Ilk continues to be in demand as our Guided Walks return for the season starting with Spring Blooms Guided Walk on Wednesday 19th April. These guided walks are a wonderful opportunity to gain an insight into these spectacular Gardens.

As well as a programme of Garden Ranger activities, Special Events are also running at key times over the coming months including a Kids Take Over Day (16 June) introducing mini Garden Managers from Castle Kennedy Primary School, entertaining Open Air Theatre productions with Wind in the Willows (7 August) and for the first time Open Air Cinema with Sunshine on Leith (1 September) at the Gardens and with special permission Dirty Dancing (15 September) on the Lawns of Lochinch Castle.

Tickets and information for this year’s events can be found on www.castlekennedygardens.com