Dura Branson work goes on display in Kirkcudbright

Teresa Durá Branson paintings will be on display at Tolbooth Art Centre, Kirkcudbright, from May 3-21.

Teresa Durá Branson was born in Valencia, Spain, during the Spanish Civil War.

From early childhood she showed an inclination to explore the visual arts. In adolescence her sole aspiration was to become an artist.

In 1962, she met Roy Branson and they were married in London in 1964. The couple moved to Scotland and settled in the Highlands near Kyle of Lochalsh. The family moved to Kirkcudbright in 1970 and by 1971 they had a family of four. When their youngest started school, Teresa was able to dedicate herself more fully to her art.

In 1978 she held her first solo exhibition in Gracefield Art Centre, Dumfries, at which most of her 70 paintings were sold, the Art Centre acquiring one of them for their permanent collection. Teresa held several successful solo and joint exhibitions at the Chambers Art Gallery in Moffat, the Ottersburn Gallery in Dumfries, Castle Douglas Art Gallery, High Street Gallery and the Harbour Art Gallery, both in Kirkcudbright.

Her paintings are now in private and public collections in Scotland and abroad.

She said: “I want people to feel something when they look at my paintings, to feel happy or sad, amused or disgusted.”

Teresa painted steadily for several years to produce works for her final exhibition, ‘In the mind’s eye’, in her home town of Kirkcudbright, at the Tolbooth Art Centre in May 2007. After over 30 years as an artist, Teresa finally put down her brushes when she realised that her artistic work was complete.

Teresa Durá Branson passed away on February 4 2016 in her 80th year.

She was a visionary and a free thinker and embraced the gift of life, considering it to be a privilege. Teresa’s legacy lives on through her paintings.

The Tolbooth is open on Monday-Friday from 10am-4pm and Sunday between 1-4pm, admission free.