Dumfries Choir seeks new members

NYCoS Dumfries Choir is searching for the next cluster of budding young singers.

Children from Primary 3 upwards are invited to a free half-hour workshop on Thursday, June 8, at Laurieknowe Primary School, where they will take part in a range of fun and informal singing games and rhymes.

Lorna Rudden, NYCoS area choirs manager said: “Our enthusiastic and expert staff provide great singing experiences that are both fun and develop musical skills. Singing has many other benefits too: gaining a musical education, socialising and making friends, and boosting confidence by performing.”

The choir meets for an hour every Thursday evening during term time, where children learn and sing together. The programme (based on Kodály methodology) helps to develop skills such as reading music, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and simple theory.

Sign up now at www.nycos.org.uk/workshop.