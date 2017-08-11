Cooking showdown for all the family

With programmes featuring food continuing to prove popular with viewers, there will be many people who will be delighted to learn that his coming Tuesday on BBC2 there is a new cooking competition starting at 8pm.

It is called The Big Family Cooking Showdown. It lasts for 12 episodes and 16 different families will be taking part throughout its run. In each programme two family teams compete against each other in order to gain a place in the semi-finals. Throughout each episodes the two families will be set a series of challenges. Some of them they will have to complete in the studio. Others they will be attempting at home.

This new series will be presented by Zoe Ball and Nadiya Hussain. The Judges for this competition will be well-known cookery teacher Rosemary Shrager and Michelin starred chef Giorgio Locatelli.

In the first programme we meet the Marks family and the Charles family. Torun, the grandmother of the Marks family, grew up in Sweden. The dishes that her family particularly enjoy are those which Torun has passed on to them. One of her granddaughters, Oskar, likes adapting these recipes and using more exotic ingredients. Torun’s daughter, Jessica, knows all about good food, as she is a nutritional therapist.

The Charles family have travelled throughout Asia and Europe and on their journeys have picked up some interesting recipes on the way. While Betty, makes most of the decisions in the kitchen, she is helped by her mother Jean and her husband Dan.

Hopefully viewers will not only enjoy the competitive part of the programme. They will also enjoy making the dishes featured for themselves, after it finishes.

Ian K