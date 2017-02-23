Club event aims to educate young drivers

With drivers aged 17-25 accounting for ten percent of all licence-holders, but being responsible for twenty percent of motoring accidents, Machars Car Club has identified a need to teach young drivers car control skills.

The Club has joined forces with Machars Young Farmers to host a driving challenge this Sunday, February 26 at Whiskybroker’s premises at the Barholm Works at Creetown from 12 noon.

Machars Mash will permit anyone over 14, (14-17 year olds with a supervising adult) to drive the coned, concrete course in standard road cars.

For the entry fee of just £22 which includes club membership, everyone can try their hand at negotiating the course, which will be changed throughout the day. Aimed at beginners, this is all-forward drive, so no tricky reversing.

Anyone interested in taking part should register their interest with car club chairman Steven Broll on 07500 802118 or stevenbroll89@gmail.com

Alison Clark, Regional Development Officer for the Motor Sport Association, said “This type of grassroots motorsport is the ideal way to get involved.

“It’s affordable, and can be done in a standard road car, and most clubs will hold these autotest events every month or so. It’s a great way of teaching car control to youngsters even before they’re old enough to drive.”