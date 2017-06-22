Circular route for Wigtownshire Ramblers

This week’s walk for Wigtownshire Ramblers on Saturday 24 June – the circular walk is a moderately strenuous one of 10 miles – from Stroan Bridge via Culsharg and Caldons.

Meet for car sharing at Breastworks, Stranraer, at 9am, at Riverside, Newton Stewart at 9.30am or at the walk start – Stroan Bridge (NX 372 785), where car parking charges are in place, at 10am. If you are going directly there or joining us for the first time, phone the walk leader on 01988 403407 for further information.

On Saturday 17 June the walk was from Mull of Galloway – Damnaglaur.

Frances Collins said: “Glorious sunshine and a little welcome breeze greeted 22 walkers at the Mull of Galloway, for the start of our walk which took us around the perimeter of the reserve at Scotland’s most southerly point. The sun glinted off the lighthouse as we passed by and made our way towards the RSPB visitor centre, a surprised look on the face of its warden letting us know that this number of people passing by at such an early hour was a rare sight! Well worth a visit, it is here you can find out about the seabird colonies at the Mull, which include a small number of puffins as well as black guillemots, razorbills, shags, kittiwakes and others.

“The iconic view of the Mull of Galloway with its caves below, the Isle of Man seen hazily beyond, was captured on camera by many before a pause close to Kennedy’s Cairn to hear of its reason for existence. Kennedy was a gamekeeper or shepherd whose employers built this broch-like structure as a memorial to him, its stone steps jutting out of it for access to the top, to lay snares to capture rooks which preyed on other wildlife. It was a weary group which had the biggest climb of the day, up to and beside Creechan Farm.”