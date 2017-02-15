Car group hit the road to aid Blood Bikes

Car enthusiasts are set to tackle stigmas attached to young drivers and promote sensible driving with a charity run next month.

Spot the Shire (Team STS), a new local car group based in Galloway, are hosting four charity events over 2017 to fundraise for Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes.

Run 1 is the Moffat Pass, 269 Miles, on 11 March.

Named “The Blood Run”, Team STS want to awareness of the charity and the work they do delivering essential blood and urgent medical supplies.

Connie Douglas of STS said: “This year we plan to bring the car scene and community together to reduce the stigma of young drivers and car enthusiasts as well as promoting sensible driving.

“With a passion for all things car and vehicle related, Team STS are using their hobby and spare time to get everyone together for this worthy local cause.

To sponsor the team go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Connie-Douglas