Ben’s 24-hour charity gaming session

A Galloway gamer is undertaking a mammoth 24-hour gaming session to raise money for charity.

Recently one of Ben Gray’s friends was diagnosed with terminal cancer and he hopes to raise money to help fund the Macmillan charity so they can continue to do the valuable work they do.

Said Ben: “I’m undertaking a massive videogame session! 24 hours non-stop across multiple PS4 and old skool games, I’m spending a whole day and night, racing, shooting, running, jumping, winning and losing. It will be me playing constantly either against friends, people online or friends that come round. I’m going to have sore thumbs and itchy eyes at the end of this endurance challenge!”

Ben will be undertaking the challenge on Friday, September 1 from 6pm and will be posting his progress online onto facebook as the day and night unfolds.

To donate to the cause visit Ben’s Justgiving web page at Justgiving.com/fiddy55