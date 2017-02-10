Bargaly Glen walk for Ramblers

This week’s Wigtownshire Ramblers walk is a moderate plus walk of 10.5 miles through the Bargaly Glen.

Meet for car sharing at Breastworks Car Park, Stranraer at 9am or the Riverside car park, Newton Stewart at 9:30am for a 10am start at the Fisherman’s car park at Talnotry NX 441 648. If going straight to the start or joining us for the first time please phone the walk leader on 01988 840268.

On Saturday, 4th February, 36 Wigtownshire Ramblers, met at Torrs Warren Car Park, near Dunragit, the start of an easy 8 mile linear walk to Sandhead.

Taking the forest road signposted “Ringdoo Point 2 miles”, we walked over a mile, diverted on to a path up to the boundary fence and switched to single file to follow a horse track through heather covered dunes to reach the shore. The tide was well out. The bird watchers among us spotted a little egret and were interested in flocks of finches among the cattle at Sandmill.