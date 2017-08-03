Bags of help for groups in Kirkcudbright

Community projects in Kirkcudbright could receive a cash injection thanks to Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly roll-out of its funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects. greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to support Scottish communities.

Since launching in 2015, Bags of Help has awarded more than £33 million across more than 6,300 local projects.

Three groups in each local area will be awarded grants every other month. Tesco customers will have the chance to vote with a token given to them at the checkout every time they shop.

Community groups and charities can apply for funding and Tesco customers and colleagues can nominate projects they’d like to see receive some cash. Just ask in store for more information or visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country. Thanks to Bags of Help, millions has been invested so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

Emma Halliday, Community Enabler, at greenspace scotland, said: “It’s great to see the positive difference that Bags of Help is making to communities across the UK and we are delighted to be involved in supporting thousands of local people as they make their mark in their community. The scale and variety of activities supported by Bags of Helps shows what can be achieved when communities are given the support and the encouragement they need to make change happen in their local area.”