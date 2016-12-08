Works starts on Kirkcudbright’s new art gallery project

The Kirkcudbright Art Gallery project works took a significant step forward this week when on-site works commenced.

The Gallery project is part of the Kirkcudbright Charter, which was developed by the Kirkcudbright Community Trust and Dumfries and Galloway Council in 2012, and is designed to increase future use of community buildings in Kirkcudbright.

The Charter set out proposals to have a national Gallery of significance within the current Town Hall building complete with a permanent gallery to tell the Kirkcudbright Artists’ Story using the newly ‘Recognised Collection’; temporary exhibition galleries; a mezzanine floor used as an learning and activity space; a café and a ‘very secure’ gallery space to house high value exhibits, such as the Viking Hoard that was recently found in the region.

The architects for the project are ARPL of Ayr and the building contractor is Ashleigh of Dumfries. The works will be complete at the end of next year, with the gallery due to open early in 2018.

The Gallery is estimated to bring in 40,000 visitors per year to the town of Kirkcudbright, which will in turn bring in up to one million pounds annually to the local economy.