Volunteers wanted for first Wild Film Festival

The Wild Film Festival Scotland is calling for volunteers to help with a brand new event that is dedicated to celebrating the natural world through the best of film and photography.

Volunteering is a superb opportunity to be at the heart of an exciting festival held in Dumfries on March 24-26 and there are benefits including free access to films and events.

The festival is welcoming special guests such as Simon King of Big Cat Diary and leading filmmaker Nigel Pope of Maramedia – who has just completed Hotel Armadillo, the BBC’s next major project featuring David Attenborough.

There will also be live music, art, craft and a Wild Film Fayre.

Fiona Stoddart, WFFS Volunteer Co-ordinator, said: “With 30 films, 20 speakers and everything else going on it’s going to be a packed weekend. Joining our volunteer team will put you at the very heart of it all and will be fun as well.”

Many of the films to be shown are winners of coveted Wildscreen Panda Awards (the wildlife Oscars). They include scenes of rare and extreme behaviours such as a humback whale blowing bubbles to defend a calf from shark attack and a goose chick’s death defying 400ft cliff jump.

A strong Scottish strand will run through every aspect of the festival. Among the guest speakers will be Nigel Pope, founder of Glasgow-based Maramedia, one of the UK’s leading wildlife filmmakers. There will be screenings of their work including episodes from Highlands and the Panda Award winning Hebrides which was narrated by Ewan McGregor.

To volunteer you simply need to be over 18 and willing to give a minimum of 12 hours to cover some of the following duties: stewarding at venues, welcoming and providing information to visitors, acting as runners to aid communication between venues, support of the general organisation, evaluation and operation of the festival.

To show they are part of the official WFFS team, volunteers will be given a WFFS hoodie.

For more information about the festival, and to volunteer, visit www.wildfilmfestivalscotland.co.uk/volunteers, closing date for applications is Sunday, March 5.