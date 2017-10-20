Strictly for one nightly only

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus, present an evening of breathtaking dance routines at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries.

On October 29, for one night only, the pair will perform amazing ballroom and Latin routines such as the waltz, the paso doble, the samba and favourites like the Charleston and the Argentine tango.

Russian-born Kristina appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for eight years, with her partners including Jason Donovan, Ben Cohen, Daniel O’Donnell, John Sergeant and Simon Webbe - with whom she made the final.

Kristina moved from Vladivostok to Seattle, Washington, in 2001, to dance professionally and in 2004 she represented the USA in the World Exhibition at the Blackpool Dance Festival.

The 2000 All Ireland Dance Champion Tristan, starred in two series of the BBC show, specialising in both ballroom and latin.

He danced with the singer Jamelia and also Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Jennifer Gibney.

He has also appeared on five seasons of the American equivalent, Dancing With The Stars, partnering Pamela Anderson and Gladys Knight, to name but a few.

Tristan has also performed in many successful shows including Dirty Dancing, Burn The Floor and Floorplay.

Performance starts at 4pm. Tickets £26 available from www.theatreroyaldumfries.co.uk.