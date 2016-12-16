Strictly a grand finale this Saturday

This Saturday night viewers will finally find out who the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2016 will be.

While last week the X Factor chose to spread its Final over two nights, Strictly has decided to opt for only one show before announcing its winner. Like the X Factor there are three competitors in the final. There is Danny Mac and his partner Oti Mabuse; Louise Rednapp and her dancing partner Kevin Clifton and Ore Oduba and his dancing partner Joanne Clifton.

The previous editions of Strictly this year have done particularly well in the ratings and no doubt BBC1 are hoping that the Final continues this success. The three celebrities who are competing from Saturday at six forty are the finalists out of the original fifteen who took part. This time round each couple will have to perform three routines.

They are: their favourite dance; the judges’ choice and a spectacular show dance. While our four judges – Len, Darcy, Bruno and Craig - will score each of the three couples it is entirely up to the votes of the viewers at home which couple will win the Glitter Ball Trophy. What originally started out as basically a dancing contest has over the years developed into very much an entertainment spectacular.

So in addition to the competitive aspect of the final, the professional dancers will be actively involved in special additional dancing routines.

It will be interesting to see whether the Final also reveals who is going to take over from Len Goodman as Head Judge in the 2017 series, as nobody knows for definite who is going to try to fill his dancing shoes. However after its continuing success it is clear that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be urging people to ‘keep dancing’ for the foreseeable future. Ian K