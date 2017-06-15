Strange goings-on at the library

Libraries across the Dumfries and Galloway are getting ready for children to explore some mysterious goings on as part of the Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge Scotland 2017.

From solving the case of the graffiti writing to the strange case of a missing lunch, children will join in the fun with the Animal Agents by reading along. As children read library books on the Summer Reading Challenge, they will receive a host of stickers, some with mysterious smells. By collecting these clues in their detective folder, young readers will help the Animal Agents find out what’s really been going on behind the scenes.

During the summer holidays children are encouraged to borrow and read six books from their local library in return for goodies such as zip tags, door hangers, wristbands and fold up games. Every child who completes the challenge will be given a certificate and medal.

To complete the challenge children have to collect stickers on the special fold-out poster as they solve cases: Writing on the Wall, Café Crime, and Caught Red-handed.

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s communities committee chairman, Councillor Andy Ferguson said; “This is a great way of encouraging children to read over the summer holidays. It’s always very popular and encourages children and their families to visit our libraries.”

Just pop down to your local library to register for free.