Step into wonder land with Alice

Tumble down the rabbit hole with The Royal Ballet at The Fullerton, Castle Douglas, on Monday, October 23.

Christopher Wheeldon’s exciting ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ will be screened live at 7.15pm.

The original cast takes to the screen in this madcap adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s story. Exuding a girlish charm, Alice, danced by British Principal Lauren Cuthbertson, is joined by a host of familiar characters including the jittery White Rabbit, the eccentric, tap-dancing Mad Hatter, the enigmatic Caterpillar and the ferocious Queen of Hearts.

This much-loved story is reimagined with quirky designs by Bob Crowley as we follow Alice into Wonderland across a lake of tears, playing croquet with flamingos and attending a deranged tea party. Drawing upon a wealth of theatrical effects, including projection and puppetry, Crowley creates a mesmerising world of enchantment from the grinning Cheshire Cat to the sinuous Caterpillar with his 16 legs of ballet dancers en pointe.

A feast for the senses, Wheeldon’s spectacular ballet brings to life Carroll’s famous story with a menagerie of colours, characters and compelling choreography, whilst Joby Talbot’s lively score provides the perfect accompaniment to the ballet. The result shows The Royal Ballet at its best, bringing together world-class dance with enchanting family entertainment. Tickets £14 from www.thefullarton.co.uk.