Search is on for gallery’s first Scottish heroine

Stirling’s Wallace Monument is set to add its first female figurehead to its Hall of Heroes gallery within the famous landmark.

An original list of 200 names has been whittled down to 14 remarkable women who have shaped Scotland in the areas of Arts, Culture & Sport, Medicine, Science & Engineering and Public Life.

Following a public vote, the winner will be added to the gallery which features such prominent Scottish figures as Robert the Bruce, Sir Walter Scott and John Knox.

Included in the shortlist in the Arts, Culture & Sport category are Gaelic Poet Màiri Mhòr nan Òran (1821-1898), Glasgow Artist Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh (1864-1933), Folk Singer, Lecturer & Musician Jean Redpath (1937-2014) and Champion Swimmer Nancy Riach (1927-1947).

Doctor and suffragette Elsie Inglis (1864-1917), Doctor and founder of the Edinburgh School of Medicine for Women Sophia Jex Blake (1840-1912) and Co-Founder of Maggie’s Centres Maggie Keswick Jencks (1941-1995) make up the shortlist in the Medicine Category.

From the Science & Engineering category the shortlisted names are automobile engineer, racing car driver and entrepreneur Dorothée Pullinger (1894-1986), the first British woman marine engineer Victoria Drummond (1894-1978), the first female science graduate Chrystal MacMillan (1872-1937), and scientist, astronomer, mathematician and writer Mary Somerville (1780-1872).

Scotland’s first female archaeologist, Christian Maclagan (1811-1901), Church of Scotland Missionary Jane Haining (1897-1944) and Healthcare, Social Welfare & Education Missionary Mary Slessor (1848-1915) complete the shortlist in the Public Life category.

Zillah Jamieson, Stirling District Tourism chairwoman, said: “These historic female figures have been chosen because they have shaped Scotland’s history and surprised, delighted and inspired generation after generation with their determination, fortitude and spirit - the very values which William Wallace stood for.

“Some have exhibited selflessness or personal commitment to social improvement and others were leaders in their fields, achieving worldwide recognition but all are worthy of a place in the Hall of Heroes.”

Voting takes place online at www.nationalwallacemonument.com, or via a ballot in person at the monument, and the deadline for final entries is March 31.