Prize-winning local photographers

Three lucky winners have been picked from more than 400 images in a recent photography competition.

Run by a local photography group, Dumfries and Galloway Through a Lens, with Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, the competition had a Castle Gardens theme, and encouraged budding and novice photographers to submit up to ten images that had been taken within the grounds of the Estate.

The number of entrants was limited to 100 with the applicants given a limited edition badge from the local photography group and a special pass for access to the Dumfriesshire Estate to take their pictures.

James Johnstone, claimed first prize of a £50 restaurant voucher for the Buccleuch and Queensberry.

Sheila Stubbs and Matt Currie were named runners-up and both received a 2017 family season pass for Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate.

The winner will also have their work displayed at the Castle.

Claire Oram, castle manager, said: “We had such a fantastic response to the competition and we were so impressed with the creative and stunning submissions that it was very difficult to pick winners.

Details from www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk.