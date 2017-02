Galloway Pageant organisers are having to hold an emergency meeting as members of the committee have stepped down in the last few weeks.

The organisers are warning that if new members of the public do not come forward at this meeting the event will have to either be suspended for a year or fold entirely.

The meeting is on Thursday, March 2 in The Cree Inn at 7pm.

Rebecca Campbell said: “New members are desperately need or the event will simply not run.”