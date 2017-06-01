Lost railway tracks make for great walking

Dumfries and Galloway’s lost railway tracks are explored in a new book by Alasdair Wham.

The railway era arrived in the area when the Caledonian Railway built what became the West Coast Main Line through Annandale and the Glasgow and South Western Railway went through the Nith Valley and Ayrshire, both lines becoming vital routes linking Scotland with England.

In their heyday numerous small branch lines served communities large and small, but in the 1960s the Beeching cuts reduced the network back to the main lines.

Exploring Dumfries & Galloway’s Lost Railway Heritage - A Walker’s Guide. explores the heritage left behind, tracing disused trackbeds and long-closed stations, telling the stories and the history behind these relics. Sections that can still be done on foot are featured in a series of walks with grid references, length, terrain etc. Book is £16 from local bookshops or www.stenlake.co.uk.