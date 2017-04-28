Heavenly weekend for book lovers

Scotland’s National Book Town hosts its annual Spring Book Weekend from April 28–May 1.

Wigtown will be buzzing this weekend with more than 30 events taking place over three days.

This year’s programme has events on a range of subjects from archaeology to zoology and, for the first time, there’s a party at each end of the weekend.

On Friday, April 28, at The Old Bank Bookshop, hear former superintendent with Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary, David Kirkwood MBE, talk about his latest book ‘Unusual Activities Along Wigtownshire’s Coastline’, delving into the world of smugglers, migrants and terrorists between the 18th and 21st centuries.

Local author and illustrator Amanda Sunderland will introduce a new character, Pinchy McNip, in a new adventure with Wee McAsh on Saturday, April 29, at Curly Tale Books at 11am.

The weekend is rounded off by the Beltane Community Barbecue in Wigtown Gardens - May 1 was traditionally called Beltane in Scotland. Local butcher Steven Cronnie lights the barbecue, whilst Drum for Fun - Stranraer African Drum Group - provide some background beats.

As always, Wigtown’s host of bookshops, cafés and restaurants, galleries and shops will be open to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

For full information of all events visit www.wigtownbookfestival.com.