Have the time of your life at Lochinch

Classic open-air cinema takes centre stage on the magical lawns of Lochinch Castle, on Friday, September 15, with a special showing of Dirty Dancing.

This much loved timeless classic with its memorable soundtrack will have guests dancing on the lawns and singing all the way home.

Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

Picnic under the stars and enjoy delicious treats from Port Logan’s Cool Licks & Hot Drinks, offering tempting ice creams, hot drinks and home baking.

A marquee is provided if the weather is unfavourable. Low back chairs, rugs and insect repellent are recommended.

Screening starts at 8pm. Tickets £9 can be purchased from www.castlekennedygardens.com.