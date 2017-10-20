Glittering wit and drama from Oscar Wilde

Time-honoured Oscar Wilde comedy comes to The Fullarton, Castle Douglas, on Tuesday, November 28.

Classic Spring Theatre Company’s newly announced Oscar Wilde season will be screened live from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. Classic Spring is the new theatre company from Dominic Dromgoole, former artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe.

The company’s first season is a year-long celebration of the late genius Wilde, aiming to provide a fuller picture of the man and the artist, revealing this much-loved but complex playwright as the brilliant renegade he was in his own time. Starring Olivier award-winner Eve Best as Mrs Arbuthnot and BAFTA-nominated actress Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) as Lady Hunstanton, the play satirises the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class.

Screening starts at 7.15pm.

Full details at www.thefullarton.co.uk.