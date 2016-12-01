Full house for debut novelist

Local author Hazel Stevens had a full house at the Craft Hotel in Wigtown last Wednesday, part of many Scottish Book Week events throughout the area.

Hazel introduced us to the heroine of her debut novel ‘Our Ede’, this feisty Yorkshire lass who wants to do something different with her life very much against her Father’s wishes.

An appreciative audience listened as Hazel read extracts from the book.

She also told us of the regeneration of Leeds in the post war era, which is the setting for the book, and of her own varied career from kennel maid to hotel manageress. Hazel retired to Wigtown six years ago to focus on her creative writing.

‘Our Ede’ can be purchased from the publisher www.bookstore.blackwolfedition.com

South-west storyteller Tony Bonning brings together stories from one of the most enigmatic regions of Scotland in his neew book Dumfries & Galloway Folk Tales, published by The History Press.

Here you will meet strange beasts, creatures and even stranger folk; here you will meet men and women capable of tricking even the Devil himself, and here you will find the very tale that inspired Robert Burns’s most famous poem, Tam o’Shanter. With each Story told in an engaging style, and illustrated with unique line drawings, these humorous, clever and enchanting folk tales are sure to be enjoyed and shared time and again.