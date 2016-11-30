Don’t stop the dance

Dancers from the Emma Louise Dance Club performed in their latest production, Decennial, at Ryan Centre Theatre, Stranraer on Sunday.

The club is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, which made this show an extra special occasion. Principal Emma Abel taught her first dance classes in Wigtown in 2006. From this first dance class the business has grown and she now teaches Ballet and Popdance Kids classes in Stranraer, Newton Stewart & Isle of Whithorn.

Junior Ballet, Stanraer & Isle of Whithorn - Firebird

Almost 40 dancers from tots to teens performed an exciting mix of favourite dance routines from the last ten years and presented new dances created for the show. Dancers had fun revisiting and reviving older dance routines and took on the challenge of learning new dances to perform in the show.

“Emma Louise Dance Club dancers are a fantastic team both off and on stage. Our dancers worked incredibly hard to perfect their dances for the performance,” said Emma Abel.

“It’s great to see children from dance classes in different locations working together and sharing their love of dancing. I am very proud of our dancers and their achievements this weekend. I am really grateful for all the help and support from parents, family members and volunteers who made the event possible. I hope that everyone enjoyed the show.”

Senior dancer Jamie Kiltie said “Its a great way to stay fit and experience been on stage with new people who share your interest too.”

Primary Ballet, Stranraer, Newton Stewart, Isle of Whithorn - Bestest In The Barn

Kelly Whiteside, who has gained Sports Leaders UK Level 2 Award in Community Dance Leadership, is now working with Emma Louise Dance Club as an assistant dance teacher and choreographer.

She said “The show was really fun, it was great to see what the other classes have been learning. Everyone gave their best performance and I was glad to be a part of it.”

The performance was well attended and a raffle raised £193 towards Emma Louise Dance Club’s equipment and costume fund. This fun and energetic dance showcase was enjoyed by all who attended the performance.

Junior Ballet, Isle of Whithorn