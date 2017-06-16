Changing nature explored in oil paints

Between the Fells and the Sea, a new exhibition by Tolbooth Art Centre, Kirkcudbright, offers an observation and reflection of the physical environment.

This collection of paintings has been created over a period of four years by Dave Gowers and has been inspired by memories from childhood and the countryside in northern Cumbria where he lives.

Having grown up by the coast in Kent, the unceasing movement of sea and sky have been a constant presence in Gowers’ life. This, along with living in Cumbria at the foot of the northern fells and walking along the Solway coast, are the stimulation for his work.

The paintings reflect the ever changing relationships of these elements of nature and the way that they form together into scenes and worlds, reflecting this physical environment in oils mixed with varnish.

Exhibition runs until July 2. Admission free.

For more information visit www.dumgal.gov.uk.