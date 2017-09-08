Book festival packed with regional interest

The history, culture and environment of Galloway will be celebrated in discussions, poetry, literature, music and ice cream at this year’s Wigtown Book Festival.

Taking place from September 22 to October 1, the festival is packed with revelations about one of the country’s largest but least-known regions, from archaeological treasures and myths of Merlin to poetry and song.

Often seen as a backwater, Ted Cowan Glasgow University emeritus professor of Scottish History and Literature, will speak at a special event called Galloway in the World, which reveals how this area of south-west Scotland has exerted a global influence. He will also be speaking at a separate but linked event called Treasured: The World of the Galloway Viking Hoard where he is joined by archaeologist Andrew Nicholson to discuss one of the greatest finds ever made in the country.

The hoard, discovered by a metal detectorist after being buried in Galloway’s soil for 1,000 years contains an astonishing array of Viking Age treasures from across Europe to Byzantium, has been awarded to the National Museum of Scotland despite a campaign to give it a permanent home in the region.

History will combine with mystery when Robin Crichton explores whether the pagan wizard Merlin of Arthurian legend was real and spent time in Dumfries and Galloway, and if he dueled with St Mungo.

Poetry takes precedence when BBC Scotland’s Poet in Residence, Stuart A Paterson celebrates Looking South, his first full-length collection for 20 years, which takes inspiration from the people and language of southwest Scotland.

Offering entertainment and chat will be the Bookshop Band, including Talking Breakfast chat shows where they will play music and talk to special guests while the audience enjoy coffee and pastries.

Just to prove there’s something for every possible taste, the festival is also offering visits to the farm run by Cream O’ Galloway (makers of organic ice cream and cheese)!

Tickets and full event details available at www.wigtownbookfestival.com.