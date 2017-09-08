Amazon adventures photo exhibition

A retired shepherdess from the Borders, who recently travelled to the Amazon Rainforest in Bolivia with Christian Aid, features in a new photography exhibition.

The exhibition, called Inherit the Earth, will be at The Usual Place Café, Dumfries from September 23-29. It shares stories and captivating images of Christian Aid’s work with indigenous communities on projects including solar ovens and water pumps, wild cacao production and community vegetable gardens.

Trish Gentry (69) from Yetholm, whose first job as a shepherdess in the 1970s was in Southwick near Dumfries, was invited on the trip to see how donations to Christian Aid are transforming lives.

The colourful exhibition depict the places she, and two other supporters, visited and the people they met.

If you would be interested in hosting the exhibition, call Jo Dallas on 0141 241 6139.