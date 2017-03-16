All female spring exhibition

The Whitehouse Gallery, Kirkcudbright celebrates Spring, in an exhibition featuring an all female group of artists and makers.

Spring in Her Step, is open now and runs through to Saturday, May 6.

The gallery welcomes new artists to the gallery - Yvonne Coomber, Liz Toole and Carol Moore.

Yvonne Coomber is a well-established artist, who is known for her colour drenched paintings of wild tumbling hedgerows, tangled meadowlands, open moorlands and magical forests. She is a plein air painter, and works with a mix of oils, inks, glosses, glazes, glitter and gold leaf. The results are mesmerising.

Liz Toole, also a printmaker and painter, whose influences come from her extensive travels in Africa and the patterns she finds in nature. Liz uses lino-cutting and screen-printing techniques in her printmaking, and has a particular penchant for birds. Her work is instantly recognisable.

Carol Moore graduated from Glasgow School of Art, and works from a studio in Balloch, near the banks of Loch Lomond. Carol has exhibited widely throughout the UK, and has won numerous awards. Her work is mainly concentrated in two subject areas: still life and narrative paintings featuring figures or animals, with colour always being a dominant force in her work.

Alongside these new artists there will be a host of regular favourites.

Exhibition is open from 10am - 5pm, admission free.