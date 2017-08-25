A splash of tartan at the Edinburgh festival

A variety of different events are put on each year at the Edinburgh Festival. But perhaps the most famous event of them all is the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The first Tattoo to be held on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle was in 1950. It contained only eight items. Since then the Tattoo has grown to be an international success - both as a live event and also as one of the highlights of the television year. While around 220,000 people yearly attend the event live, many millions from around the globe watch a recording of one of the nights.

This year’s theme is a ‘Splash of Tartan’ and on Monday evening (August 28) viewers will get an opportunity of seeing the highlights of this year’s Tattoo on BBC1 from 6.50pm.

The commentator this year will again be Bill Paterson who has been performing this duty since 2011.

The Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines will be the ‘home service’ this year. Also appearing will be the Queen’s Colour Squadron and the Band of the Air Force Regiment who will be celebrating seventy five years of the Regiment and working with the Royal Navy.

The Indian Naval Band will also be marking an important occasion - the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India. The Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Band will make their first appearance at the Tattoo and will be putting on a spectacular display.

Also taking part this year is the Fanfare Band of the ninth French Marine Infantry Brigade from Poitiers; the United States Naval Forces Europe Band from Naples; the Shetland Fiddlers; and the Tattoo Highland Dancers. There will also be appearances from the Massed Pipes and Drums and the lone piper. All in all a wonderful television event for everyone.

Ian K