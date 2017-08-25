A night of Scottish film under the stars

There is classic film under the stars in the picturesque setting of Castle Kennedy Gardens, which opens for its first ever Open Air Cinema showing of ‘Sunshine on Leith’ on Friday 1st September.

Friday night film nights are set to be transformed at Castle Kennedy Gardens as they get set to opens their gates for a new visitor experience as Open Air Cinema comes to the Gardens this September. Sunshine on Leith, a great modern Scottish classic will be showing in the Gardens on Friday 1st September and Dirty Dancing now in its 30th anniversary year is set to delight fans all over again on the Lawns of Lochinch Castle on Friday 15th September.

Sunshine on Leith, a jubilant, heartfelt musical about the power of home, the heart, family and love.

It is the tale of one tight-knit family, and the three couples bound to it, as they experience the joys and heartache that punctuate all relationships. And they do it all while singing to the euphoric music of The Proclaimers.

Picnic with family and friends in the picturesque surroundings of Castle Kennedy Gardens for the perfect evening of open air cinema in magical surroundings.

A marquee is provided if the weather is unfavourable.

The Tearoom is open for refreshments and light snacks.

Picnics are welcome. Low back chairs, rugs and insect repellent are recommended to maximise your enjoyment.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.castlekennedygardens.com or directly at the Gardens, 01581 400 255.

Discounts are available for tickets brought before the day.

Castle Kennedy Gardens is one of Scotland’s finest Gardens, set in 75 acres of beautiful grounds between two natural lochs (one being a Site of Special Scientific Interest).

The Gardens form a magical landscape with the romantic ruined 16th century Castle Kennedy at one end and the 19th century Lochinch Castle at the other.

For more information about Castle Kennedy Gardens please contact 01581 400225 or the Stair Estates office on 01776 702024 visit www.castlekennedygardens.com @CastleKennedyGS, Facebook and google +