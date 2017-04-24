A celebration of great taste

Ballantrae’s hugely popular Festival of Food and Drink is back for a third year.

Ayrshire’s award winning event, being held on Sunday 11 June from 11am to 5pm, will feature some of the finest chefs and food producers from the South of Scotland showcasing their skills and products in the heart of an area renowned for its high quality food production and natural beauty.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the delights of a huge selection of produce from over fifty stalls - including street food, local food and drink as well as Ballantrae Smugglers’ Contraband Store. A complex of marquees in the stunning setting of Ballantrae shore with its views of Ailsa Craig and Arran provides the venue.

An exciting line-up of cooking demonstrations, talks and tasting sessions are included in the ticket price (£2 with accompanied children free) with live music throughout the day. Food foraging expeditions are £12. Find out more about about the natural ecology of the area and how to sustain it from UNESCO Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere.

Throw some children’s entertainment into the mix and it’s sure to be a fun day out for all the family.

Festival Organiser, Siobhan Liddington says: “We’re aiming for something spectacular again this year as we build on the success of the previous two years.

“This area is well known for its high quality local produce and hospitality and we’ve now established a “must experience” annual event which attracts visitors from Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, the Central Belt, Ireland and overseas. We also see it as an opportunity to include an element of education about healthy eating, involving the local school children.”

Stuart Turner, Head of EventScotland, said: “The festival is a wonderful event, showcasing the best in local and Scottish produce. Scotland is the perfect stage for events and the festival’s exciting programme of demonstrations, talks and tasting sessions will no doubt attract many visitors from the local area and further afield.”

The event, which is organised by the Ballantrae Food Strategy Group - local volunteers working in partnership with food and drink professionals - is funded by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, and ScotRail. For more information go to www.ballantraefoodfest.com. No dogs please (except guide dogs).