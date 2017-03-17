100th birthday for forces sweetheart

On the 20th of March Dame Vera Lynn, known as ‘the Forces’ Sweetheart’, will be celebrating her 100th birthday.

On Friday of this week a special CD will be released to mark the occasion. It will feature Dame Vera’s voice with new orchestral arrangements to some of her best known songs along with duets with some of today’s singers. Then on the follow day, there will be a special Concert held at the London Palladium in honour of her important birthday.

Those unable to attend the concert will be delighted to know that on the same day BBC2, at nine o’clock, will be screening a special programme of its own. In it Dame Vera will be looking back at her amazing life with the help of family archives and old footage. She will be sharing lots of special memories in the company of her daughter Virginia. During the course of the programme a number of fascinating facts about Dame Vera’s career will be revealed. Although she had no musical or vocal training, Dame Vera first appeared on the stage aged only seven. She was the first British artist to have a number one hit in America in the 1950s – and it stayed there for nine weeks. In 2009 she was the oldest living artist to have a number one hit in the UK Album charts. Through the years Dame Vera has appeared on many television programmes including headlining her own show. She has been a very active charity worker especially for ex-service men and children. The programme will feature contributions from Sir. Paul McCartney, Miriam Margolyes and Barry Humphries, along with many Second World War veterans. Although to many she is primarily the singer of ‘We’ll Meet Again’, hopefully this programme will demonstrate how great her legacy truly is. Ian K