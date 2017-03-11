World curling bronze for Hugh

Scotland wheelchair curlers, including Stranraer’s Hugh Nibloe, won bronze after coming from behind to beat China at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in South Korea.

In the bronze medal final Scotland – skipped by Aileen Neilson, with third Gregor Ewan, second Hugh Nibloe, lead Robert McPherson and alternate Angie Malone, from Girvan – fell behind to a score of four points from China in the second end before fighting back to secure a 9-5 victory and the bronze medals.

In the morning’s semi-final Norway defeated Scotland to reach the gold medal game by a score of 7-3 with a steal of three points in the fourth end the turning moment of the game.

Skip Aileen Neilson said: “It’s a bit surreal to be honest. Having come off from losing in the 1v2 game to Russia, and then to Norway [in semi-final] we knew we had to come back out here and fight. After giving up the four that was a big ask but it just shows the real dynamics we have on our team. We stuck together and we didn’t let it go until the very last stone was thrown. We’ve lost big ends before and managed to fight back – it’s about not letting that get to you. There are ups and there are downs but it’s how you cope with them. And I think we fought back after the losses. You learn more from the games you lose than the games you win. We have gained so much experience in having come back from the qualifiers to come back and medal. It’s just fantastic. I’m really, really pleased.”

Norway took gold with an 8-3 victory over Russia in the final.