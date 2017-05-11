World bronze for Scotland’s Christine Cannon

Although she had set her sights on gold, there was a hard-won consolation world senior curling championship bronze for Wigtown Curling Club member Christine Cannon in Canada last week.

Arriving in Lethbridge, Alberta, as the reigning world champions, Christine and her teammates Jackie Lockhart, Isobel Hannen, Margaret Richardson, and Janet Lindsay knew their main rivals would be Team Canada, skipped by former world champion Colleen Jones.

The Scottish women finished second in their group, behind the USA, and then had to come through a qualifier for the semi-finals against Russia, which then won comfortably. This put them up against unbeaten Canada in the semi-finals.

It was a high-class encounter between these two teams, skipped by Lockhart and Jones, who, ironically, played each other in the final of the world championships in 2002. But it was payback time for the Canadian, who lost to Lockhart 15 years ago, with Canada winning 5-3.

Although bitterly disappointed, the four lifelong friends picked themselves up admirably to beat the USA 8-5 in the bronze medal game, sealed by a count of four in the fifth end.

Afterwards, Christine said: “What a great time we had in Lethbridge. We were very fortunate to be able to return to the World Senior Ladies Curling Championships as defending champions. The line-up of competing teams seems to get stronger every year.

“Being drawn against Canada in the semi-final was always going to be tough and sadly we did not get the result we wanted. Playing for the bronze medal is hard because both teams have just lost. Finishing fourth was not what we wanted. We played a good game and were delighted to secure the bronze.”

The Canadian women beat Switzerland to win gold and go through the entire championships undefeated.

In the mens championship, Peter Wilson, formerly from Stranraer, skipped an Irish team of Johnjo Kenny, Bill Gray, David Whyte and David Hume to a bronze medal. The Irish skip has now won bronze at two consecutive world senior championships.

The mens championships was won again by Sweden, who retained their title with an extra end win over Canada.