Wigtownshire sports personalities honoured

The Wigtownshire Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards took place last Friday evening in the County Buildings in Wigtown.

Harry Lockwood - Golf

Junior Male- Under 14: Harry Lockwood

Harry really enjoys playing golf and competing. Last April he was invited to compete in the Central Italy Italian Championship near Rome. After an exceptional round, Harry came 2nd, missing 1st place by only a couple of shots. He was then invited to the Venice Open which unfortunately he was unable to attend.

In July, Harry travelled to Lincolnshire to compete in the British Kids Championships. Both of these competitions were run by US Kids Golf.

Harry really enjoyed playing against a number of children from all over the world and made good friends with a boy from California. After playing two rounds of 18 holes over 2 days, Harry was placed 11th, narrowly missing out on a top ten finish.

He plans to attend a number of events this year and is looking forward to the new challenges this will bring.

Lewis MacLeod - Swimming

Lewis trains with Stranraer and Dumfries Swimming Clubs in the National squads. He trains 17 hours in the pool over 9 sessions a week, 2 of these in Dumfries plus 4 dryside / gym sessions a week.

Lewis, now 16, competes mainly in open and national events alongside the best Scottish and British swimmers including Commonwealth and Olympic medallists.

During 2016 Lewis qualified for and competed at numerous district and national competitions winning numerous medals and achieving many personal bests.

Some of the highlights include Stirling - winning 2 x Golds, 1 x bronze and 2 x 5th places. Lewis was also selected by the Dumfries Team to swim at the Scottish National Team event for the top 10 clubs in Scotland. Individually he was 1st and 3rd and swam all 3 relay events.

North District Open at Inverness qualifying for 7 races and the Scottish School Championship Trials winning 4 x gold.

Scottish National Open Championships in Edinburgh - the main event of the short course season. Lewis qualified for 6 swims, achieved 6 personal best times, swimming 100 backstroke in 59 seconds.

Lewis finished short course season overall in Scotland as 5th in 100 m back and 200m, 6th in 200 back and 400 m and 8th in 50 back for 17 year olds.

Amy Wallace - Ice Skating

Amy has been skating for 2½ years. She had her first lesson in July 2014 and was quickly invited on an 8 week trial with the Solway Comets, a development squad of Solway sk8ing club, progressing to the competitive team Solway Lightning in 2015/16.

During 2016 Amy achieved National Ice Skating Association tests Levels 1, 2 and 3 Field Moves and Level 1 Free Programme, Level 2 Elements and Level 2 Free Programme, winning individual Gold in the Club Field Moves competition. Amy progressed from Intermediate to Advanced lessons and into the next level competitive team - Solway Eclipse.

During the 2016/17 season the team travelled to their first international competition where they won Bronze at the Winter Cup in Belgium. They also won Bronze at the British Championships in Nottingham and Gold / Scottish Champions at the Trophy D’Ecosse in Dumfries.

Amy’s enthusiasm, hard work and dedication traveling to Dumfries 6 times a week, early mornings starting at 4.30 am and evening sessions finishing at 8.45 pm, has played a major part in how far she has progressed during the last 2½ years both as an individual and as part of the Solway Sk8ing Club’s Synchro Team.

Lochryan Boys Football Club (under 13s)

Lochryan Football Club Under 13s won the Dumfries and Galloway Under 13 Football League in the 2015/16 season (their last game was June 2016).

Lochryan FC won 25 out of 26 matches (securing 75 out of a possible 78 points) to be League Champions. The overall standard of the league was very high and the Lochryan FC results raised the profile of our area on a national basis.

Lochryan FC also won the Queen of the South FC Six a Side tournament in January 2016 and went through to the Final of the D&G Youth Cup.

While this performance is to be commended the manner in which the boys did it is equally worthy of recognition - the group trained weekly all year, travelled hundreds of miles across the region, their attitude and behaviour was first class, they supported and encouraged each other and were regularly highlighted for their sporting attitude and approach.

The successful season resulted in the boys having a real sense of achievement, built their confidence and awareness that hard work and commitment is important. Many of this squad have now progressed to play at a high level with Stranraer FC Under 15s, Stranraer Academy and the D&G Regional Squad.

The achievement was also testimony to the very hard working volunteers - Tommy McBryde (who after over 40 years retired at the end of the season), Billy Holmes (who is now Head Coach and has been with the Club for 18 years), Garry Ferguson, Ian Sproat and Martin Roddy.

Stranraer Ladies Bowling

Susan Kelly (Skip), Kay McHaffie, Doreen Hillen and Margaret Reid

This rink represented Wigtownshire at the Scottish Bowling Finals at Ayr in August and after several close games won the Scottish title.

They now travel to Wales in June to represent Scotland in the British Isles Championship.

Susan, Kay and Margaret won this title in 2011 and travelled to Ireland but unfortunately were defeated. Jean Sutton was the 4th member of the team then, but has since retired from the sport and her place was filled by Doreen Hillen who has been bowling for over 40 years and at the age of 80 is delighted to have won a Scottish title.

This is the third time that Susan was brought this trophy back to Stranraer, the first being in 1983.

All the ladies have been successful over the years winning Wigtownshire and West of Scotland titles and representing Wigtownshire in Top Ten and Inter County Championships.

Brendan Handling - Bowling

In 1980 Brendan unfortunately had a motorcycle accident which severely weakened his right arm and restricted his use of it. This in turn meant that in order to play the sport he had to use his left hand to bowl with, whereas he is naturally right handed.

In 1984 he started playing green bowls at West End Bowling Club and throughout his bowling career has won and played in many competitions at local, county and regional level.

In 2015 he was invited to Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre in Glasgow to try out for the chance of playing for the Scottish Para-Bowls National team. After a selection process he was chosen to train with the Scottish National Development Squad at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Centre.

Prior to the Scottish National Finals at Northfield Bowling Complex in Ayr, he was asked to play in the Para Bowls National Finals that were being held at the same venue. As he progressed through the competition he defeated two National team players and the Semi-final match was televised (highlights can be viewed on YouTube).

In the Final he won 21-16 to become the Bowls Scotland B7 / 8 Gents Singles Scottish Champion for 2016.

Brendan is the first person from Wigtownshire to play for Scotland in para bowls. Apart from playing bowls, Brendan is also Wigtownshire`s representative for Bowls Scotland. He also puts back into the sport by qualifying as an umpire.

Allistair Chillery - Football

Allistair has been involved with Millennium FC since 2006. Initially as a coach he has now moved on to be a committee member and an integral part of the Club - Mr Millennium in fact.

During the entire 10 years he has worked tirelessly for the club helping to build it from the fifteen players it had in 2006 to the 160 plus today.

Over the years, he has coached several teams and seen many players learn and develop with a number being selected for Wigtownshire, Dumfries & Galloway and Stranraer Youth Development squads.

Allistair has been kit and equipment man, organised First Aid courses; ensured that coaches have the relevant PVGs and gain places on coaching courses; ensures that every child is registered with the SYFA and that teams are registered and entered in the appropriate league with the necessary insurance.

It would be hard to even start to guess the hours of time he has given to the club. I am sure he is grateful to have such a supportive family!

He is always involved in any fundraising the club does and was a key member of the team that organised a fun day and football tournament in memory of Oscar Robertson which raised £3,000 for the memorial garden and Belmont Primary School.

Allistair’s love of football is there for all to see. Whenever there is a game being played he is there watching and supporting the children and on many occasions he will be coaching. He is even known to jump in and referee if required. He also maintains an interest in how former Millennium players are progressing.

He is not someone who likes the limelight - he just goes about getting done whatever is needed - always having the best interests of the Club at the heart of what he does.

Laura Milligan - Equestrian

Laura is a hard-working and dedicated volunteer who attends Riding for the Disabled sessions each Monday without fail and has done so for several years.

Laura uses public transport and always arrived in good time to assist with setting up the arena ready for use.

Once the RDA horses arrive Laura sets about grooming and tacking up along with the rest of the team ensuring horses are all clean and tidy ready for the participants to ride.

Laura then goes onto leading or side walking in most of the sessions with only a short break for lunch.

At the end of our day Laura helps with all the tidying up and prepares horses for travelling home.

Laura’s love of horses and caring nature together with her tenacious attitude and attention to detail make her a fantastic volunteer who Stranraer Happy Hooves would find very difficult to replace.

Graeme Blain - Football

Graeme is a volunteer coach with Millennium FC. He currently coaches a team of seventeen young boys aged 11 & 12 years.

Graeme is a hard working individual who works shifts, including nights but finds the time to coach co-ordinate weekend matches and tournaments including organising lifts for the players.

Graeme is supported in his task by two other committed parents - John and Keith - who both deserve a mention.

Graeme’s delivery of training is professional, skilful and interesting. The boys learn lots of basic skills as well as team building - it’s not all about an end match.

Graeme, along with John and Keith, have led the boys to success, winning several trophies and being dominant in the U13s league.

His passion for the game does not lose sight of the fun football should be for the young players. The boys never miss training and come off invigorated and smiling. Graeme educates the boys about respect, politeness and kindness.

One of Graeme’s greatest qualities is his knowledge of each individual child, their circumstances and personalities. He has supported so many of the boys individually when they make mistakes or have difficulties; he does this with compassion and can balance their learning with promoting their confidence and he communicates well with the parents.

Stranraer Ice Rink Curling Club

Stranraer Ice Rink Curling Club has in place a highly successful coaching programme led by local qualified RCCC coaches. Coaching starts with Primary 7 school children attending three introductory curling sessions (12 Wigtownshire Primary Schools taking part - over 200 children).

Many who wish to continue with coaching are invited to 1 hour sessions each Tuesday evening, usually about 40 attend voluntarily.

As they progress and show a genuine committal to curling they advance to a Thursday evening 1 hour session for advanced coaching (about 20 reach this stage.)

Local Junior competitions are arranged in varying age groups and they can progress to National competitions and beyond.

From this sound program of coaching S.I.R.C.C. has produced many World Champions, European Champions and National Champions in all age groups and both genders. In the 2016 season alone S.I.R.C.C. had 11 gold medalists (3 World Champions and 8 National Champions - all age groups and both genders).

2016 proved to be an exceptional year of achievements for the Club with eleven Ice Rink curlers winning World and National Gold medals; three becoming World Champions and eight gaining national titles.

No other Ice Rink in Scotland can boast such a medal haul as the curlers of Stranraer Ice Rink Curling Club.

Gregor Cannon and Bobby Lammie - Curling

Bobby and Gregor curl together in a team, hence the joint nomination.

They won the 2016 Scottish Junior Championships and went on to win the World Junior Championships in February 2016. Scottish and World Junior Curling Champions (Gold Medal).

(Staying together as a team they were then selected to represent Great Britain at the World Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan and won all 11 games to bring home gold medals in last month.)

Christine Cannon - Curling

Christine continues to dominate the women’s seniors having won the Scottish Women’s three times out of five (2013, 2014 and 2016) which in turn qualified her rink to play and represent Scotland in the World Championships.

Christine is currently World Champion having completed the competition in Karlstand, Sweden, undefeated in April 2016.

Naomi Brown - Curling

Naomi has achieved incredible success as a junior under 21, winning four consecutive Scottish Junior Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 going on to represent Scotland at World Juniors.

Prior to winning these past championships Naomi and her team won 9 straight games at the World Junior B Challenge to secure a place at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Andy Dodds - Bowling

Andy has been a member of Kirkinner Bowling Club for 45 years and for 15 years as a greenkeeper in Kirkinner. He took over from his father.

Andy went to Newton Stewart and has been there for 15 years and has been Greenkeeper at Penninghame for 10 years.

He is always willing to offer advice to any bowling club about their greens.

He has worked in agriculture all his life but bowling has been large part of his life. In spite of family tragedies the bowling family has helped him through.

Andy is Club representative of Wigtownshire Bowling Association for selecting teams.

He is still a greenkeeper today at Penninghame - at 86 years old.

SportScotland / SALSC: Local Service to Sport Award

Tommy McBryde

The name Tommy McBryde is synonymous with Lochryan Boys Football Club.

Tommy set up the Club more than 40 years ago, and over the years hundreds of boys have benefited from his coaching skills and infinite patience. Although Tommy has a quiet manner, he instilled discipline in the boys. Tommy arranged friendly matches in Ayrshire, organising transport, food, and strips for the players - much of this funded out of his own pocket. He was involved in setting up youth football across Wigtownshire.

In the early days, training and games mainly took place at King George V Park - as well as anywhere that was green. The Club now trains weekly at the Ryan Centre.

The Club plays in Dumfries and Galloway Youth Football Development League and they take part in football festivals across the region as well as Ayrshire.

The aim of the Club was, and still is, to provide training and fitness for youngsters with an interest in football and to hone the skills of those with the ability and dedication to go further.

Tommy was never happier than when one of the Lochryan boys progressed to league teams, including Stranraer Football Club. The most successful Lochryan boy to date being Colin Calderwood, who was capped 36 times for Scotland and played in the World Cup when he was a player with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tommy does not like a fuss and is unable to be here this evening, but there are many young boys, and not so young men, who appreciate all the time and effort Tommy put into Lochryan Boys Club.

Tommy was awarded the South West Volunteer Award by the Scottish Youth Football Association in 2015/16.

Tommy retired from the Club over the winter and we wish the new management team, led by Coach Billy Holmes another glorious 40 years.

JUNIOR MALE - 13 AND UNDER

1st Harry Lockwood - Golf

JUNIOR MALE - 14 - 16

1st Lewis Macula - Swimming

2nd Fraser McQuat - Football

3rd Josh Rennie - Football

JUNIOR FEMALE

1st Amy Wallace - Ice Skating

2nd Cerys McDowell - Swimming

JUNIOR TEAM

1st Lochryan Boys Football Club (under 13s)

2nd Galloway Pony Club Novice Show Jumping Team

3rd Douglas Ewart Under 15 Boys Football Team

Certificate- Millennium Under 13s (2004) Youth Football Team

SENIOR TEAM

1st Stranraer Ladies Bowling Rink- Susan Kelly (Skip), Kay McHaffie, Doreen Hillen and Margaret Reid

2nd Douglas Ewart S4-S6 Netball Team

DISABLED

1st Brendan Handling - Bowling

2nd= Douglas Dewar - Curling and Christopher Baillie - Equestrian

SPORTS OFFICIAL

1st Allistair Chillery - Football

VOLUNTEER

1st Laura Milligan - Equestrian

2nd Alistair Stuart - Sport

COACH

1st Graeme Blain - Football

CLUB

1st Stranraer Ice Rink Curling Club

2nd Newton Stewart Rugby Football Club

3rd= Millennium Football Club and Newton Stewart Triathlon Club

SENIOR FEMALE

Joint 1st= Naomi Brown - Curling

Joint 1st= Christine Cannon - Curling

SENIOR MALE

1st Bobby Lammie and Gregor Cannon (JOINT) - Curling

2nd Tyler Jolly - Boxing

3rd David McNeillie - Bowling

Certificate Adam Kirkwood - Football

SERVICES TO SPORT

1st - Andy Dodds - Bowling

2nd= Jimmy Roddie - Bowling and Bill Scott - Curling

SALSC AWARD

Tommy McBryde - Football