Wigtownshire Junior Badminton Competitions 2017

The 2017 Wigtownshire Junior Secondary Badminton Championships took place on Monday 13th and Monday 20th March.

The Under 15’s were first on Monday 13th and here Loughran and Niamh McCarthy(DEHS) proved too strong for the opposition, winning their singles, doubles and playing together, the mixed.

Niamh paired up with Vanessa Ho in the girls’ doubles to win against Elli Wadswoth & Anna Christie (DEHS) and Loughran paired with Daniel Gorman (DEHS) won the boys’ doubles beating Declan McClure & Scott Harnett (Str). The partnership of Loughran and Niamh proved too strong for Declan McClure & Molly McLean (Str) in the mixed final.

The Under 18’s on the Wednesday saw fewer players, only four boys, but ten girls which was good to see. Once again Loughran took the singles, doubles with his partner Harry Brown and the mixed with Jennifer Craig. Harry had a very tight match against Cameron Walker (Str) in the singles semi-final just coming out on top face Loughran in the final. Jennifer and her partner Ellie Mactier beat fellow DEHS players Charlie Stewart and Hannah Birse in a good girls’ doubles final. In the girls’ singles a very tight match in the semis, saw Ellie Mactier just managing to win over Charlie Stewart to face her doubles partner Jennifer in the final. However, Jennifer was once again just too strong and took her third gold.

Some of the matches were tighter than the scores show and all the pupils from Stranraer and DEHS played with good sportsmanship.

Six of the above DEHS players attended the Dumfries & Galloway Schools Competitions in January - Niamh, Vanessa, Loughran, Harry, Jennifer and Charlie took home eleven medals between them.

Congratulations to all.

Results:

Under 15 Girls Singles

Elli Wadsworth bt KathrynRobinson 15- 11. Anna Christie bt Emma Donnan 15-9.

Niamh McCarthy bt Jenna Hyslop 15-2. Chloe Munro bt Elli Wadsworth 15-8

Vanessa Ho bt Anna Christie 15-6. Molly McLean bt Libby Adams 18-16

Niamh McCarthy bt Chloe Munro 15-7. Vanessa Ho bt MollyMcLean 15-8

Final: Niamh McCarthy bt Vanessa Ho 15-5

Under 15 Boys Singles

Ryan Kirkpatrick bt Stuart McKeevor 15- 13. Kieran Graham bt A J Smith 15-12.

Loughran McCarthy bt Ryan Kirkpatrick 15-0. Fraser Sullivan bt Daniel Gorman 15-7.

Oliver McCall bt Scott Harnett 15-5. Declan McClure bt Kieran Graham 15-11

Loughran McCarthy bt Fraser Sullivan 15-2. Oliver McCall bt Declan McClure 15-7.

Final: Loughran McCarthy bt Oliver McCall 15-0.

Under 15 Girls Doubles

Libby Adams & Kathryn Robinson bt Emma Donnan &Jenna Hyslop 15-8

Niamh McCarthy & Vanessa Ho bt Libby Adams & Kathryn Robinson 15-8

Elli Wadsworth & Anna Christie bt Chloe Munro & Molly Mclean 15-11

Final: Niamh McCarthy & Vanessa Ho bt Elli Wadsworth & Anna Christie 15-6

Under 15 Boys Doubles

Oliver McCall & Stuart McKeevor bt Fraser Sullivan & Kieran Graham 24-22.

Declan McClure & Scott Harnett bt A J Smith & Ryan Kirkpatrick 15-13

Loughran McCarthy & Daniel Gorman bt Oliver McCall & Stuart McKeevor 15-2

Final: Loughran McCarthy & Daniel Gorman bt Declan McClure & Scott Harnett 15-8

Under 15 Mixed Doubles

Oliver McCall & Jenna Hyslop bt A J Smith &Vanessa Ho 15-13

Kieran Graham & Chloe Munro bt Daniel Gorman & Libby Adams 15-9

Loughran McCarthy & Niamh McCarthy bt Fraser Sullivan & Emma Donnan 15-5

Declan McClure & Molly McLean bt Oliver McCall & Jenna Hyslop 15-5

Final: Loughran McCarthy & Niamh McCarthy bt Declan McClure & Molly McLean 15-5

Under 18 Girls Singles

Niamh McCarthy bt Shannon McCutcheon 21-1. Ellie Mactier bt Vanessa Ho 21-10

Jennifer Craig bt Lori Hyslop 21-4. Niamh McCarthy bt Hannah Birse 21-14.

Ellie Mactier bt Fern Petterson 21-6. Charlie Stewart bt Ashleigh Cloy 21-15

Jennifer Craig bt Niamh McCarthy 21-11. Ellie Mactier bt Charlie Stewart 22-20

Final: Jennifer Craig bt Ellie Mactier 21-6

Under 18 Boys Singles

Loughran McCarthy bt Cameron Bingham 21-13. Harry Brown bt Cameron Walker 21-17

Final: Loughran McCarthy bt Harry Brown 21-6

Under 18 Girls Doubles

Niamh McCarthy & Vanessa Ho bt Lori Hyslop & Fern Patterson 21-8

Charlie Stewart & Hannah Birse bt Ashleigh Cloy & Shannon McCutcheon 21-5

Jennifer Craig & Ellie Mactier bt Niamh McCarthy & Vanessa Ho 21-6.

Final: Jennifer Craig & Ellie Mactier bt Charlie Stewart & Hannah Birse 21-15

Under 18 Boys Doubles

Final: Loughran McCarthy & Harry Brown bt Cameron Bingham & Cameron Walker 21-9.

Under 18 Mixed Doubles

Loughran McCarthy & Jennifer Craig bt Cameron Bingham & Shannon McCutcheon 21-9

Harry Brown & Charlie Stewart bt Cameron Walker & Ashleigh Cloy 21-8.

Final: Loughran McCarthy & Jennifer Craig bt Harry Brown & Charlie Stewart 21-4