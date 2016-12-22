Wigtown go clear

Going into the Christmas break, last year’s Galloway Province League curling champions, Wigtown Curling Club, are clear at the top of the table with one game to go against Kirkmabreck.

Wigtown curlers won both games against Minnigaff on Tuesday evening, while along the ice, Penninghame were taking all four points off Kirkmabreck.

Results - D Paton, Penninghame 12 D Wilson, Kirkmabreck 5; G Milroy, Penninghame 8 K Fisher, Kirkmabreck 5; A McClymont, Minnigaff 2 J Cannon, Wigotwn 13; C Muir, Minnigaff 3 C Cannon, Wigtown 9.

Glasserton Curling Club, last year’s runners-up, entered the fray in December with two games against Kirkmabreck Curling Club and Wigtown Curling Club respectively.

On December 4, Kirkmabreck took all four points and on December 11 the points were shared between Glasserton and Wigtown.

Results - J Maxwell, Glasserton 7 I McFadzean, Kirkmabreck 11; F Galloway, Glasserton 7 D Wilson, Kirkmabreck 9.

F Galloway, Glasserton 3 JT Cannon, Wigtown 8; P Soriani, Glasserton 7 S Cannon, Wigtown 5.

The league positions going into the Christmas break are:

P W Pl L S/F S/A Pts

Wigtown 6 5 0 1 53 23 10

Penninghame 6 4 0 2 48 37 8

Kirkmabreck 4 2 0 2 30 34 4

Glasserton 4 1 0 3 24 33 2

Minnigaff 2 0 0 2 14 42 0