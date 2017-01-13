Wigtown Curling Club retain their league title

The curlers of Wigtown Curling Club were celebrating last Friday night after retaining the Auchendoon Trophy as the clear winners of the Galloway Province League for season 2016/2017, after taking three point off Kirkmabreck Curling Club.

Although there is still one league game to be played between Minnigaff CC and Kirkmabreck CC, no club can catch Wigtown, who with 13 points are three clear of Glasserton Curling Club, who won both their games against Minnigaff on Friday night, to take them into second place on 10 points.

Wigtown will now await the winners of the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province League, who will battle it out for the Scott Grierson overall championship on Wednesday, March 8, at 8.20pm.

Results:

D McArthur, Minnigaff 7 G Penrose, Glasserton 9; A McClymont, Minnigaff 3 J Maxwell, Glasserton 11; C Cannon, Wigtown 6 D Wilson, Kirkmabreck 6; J Cannon, Wigtown 9 K Fisher, Kirkmabreck 1.

Leagur table P W Pl L S/F S/A Pts

Wigtown 8 6 1 1 68 30 13

Glasserton 8 5 0 3 63 52 10

Penninghame 8 4 0 4 57 56 8

Kirkmabreck 6 2 1 3 70 49 5

Minnigaff 6 0 0 6 24 62 0