Whithorn Braveheart Connal is Scottish Boxing Champion

The pride of Whithorn Bravehearts Boxing Club, Connal McDonald, won the Scottish Heavyweight title last weekend at Scottish Boxing Elite Championships in Motherwell.

McDonald defeated David Jamieson from Blentyre at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Centre in a very close contest.

The 20-year-old Braveheart boxer, who had only recently returned from a long lay-off due to a knee injury, started the bout working his long shots to great effect. Gradually he found his rhythm and range, and began to step inside with some crunching left hooks causing the referee to start an eight count to allow his opponent to recover. The second round saw a bust of speed and power at the beginning of the round coming from the Blantyre boxer, but as the round progressed, Connal started to control the bout with his silky footwork and hand speed. Nearing the end of the round, the Braveheart stalwart came of the ropes with a fast and furiously combination of lefts and straight rights that dazed the Blantyre man. At that point the referee stopped the bout to save Jameison any further injuries.

Connal will now progress to box in Wales in May for the GB title.

Welterweight Kian Carnochan got a silver medal at last month’s Scottish youth final while Tyler Jolly is in the Scottish team to box this weekend for the GB title in Rotherham. Tyler secured his spot after a closed door assessment.