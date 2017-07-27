Whithorn Bowling Club celebrates 150 years

Whithorn Bowling Club

It was touch and go whether or not the competition would go ahead following two days of torrential rain, but at the last moment, the downpour stopped, and the celebrations went ahead as planned.

Club President Andrew Lyons welcomed the visitors to the club, and after lunch, the bowling started in earnest.

This was followed by a superb buffet, and then the highest scoring visiting rink was presented with commemorative trophies to mark the occasion.

Afterwards; Andrew Lyons said: “At midday, we were not expecting the bowling to go ahead, but the skies cleared and we were able to celebrate the club’s 150th birthday in style.

“I want to thank the visiting bowlers and association office bearers who attended for making this anniversary a resounding success.

“The club’s ladies, the caterers and the bar staff did us all proud, and I want to thenk them all.”