Unanimous points win for Louise

Louise King stepped between the ropes on Saturday (6 May) for her second fight and put on an impressive display to claim a unanimous points win.

Louise from Stranraer, a student of Stranraer Muay Thai was fighting at the Rising Stars promotion, held in Kilmarnock’s Palace Theatre, showcasing the best up and coming talent in the south west and Louise certainly earned her place on the card.

Winning her debut fight by second round stoppage last year, she was keen to secure another victory and this time faced off against a more experienced opponent.

Davy Ewing of Stranraer Muay Thai said: “With a high work rate and a strong variety of techniques, Louise dominated each round and left no doubt that her hand would be raised when the final bell sounded.”

The performance sealed the second victory in two weeks for the club.