Tyler prepares to head to the Bahamas to box for Commonwealth gold

It’s an exciting time for 17-year old Whithorn Braveheart boxer Tyler jolly, who travels on Friday to the Bahamas as part of a 41-strong squad of Scottish athletes heading to Commonwealth Youth Games.

To prepare for the welterweight, 64 kilo division challenge, Tyler has just returned from a strength and conditioning 10-day camp in Belfast as part of Boxing Scotland’s pre-tournament preparation, where he boxed against German, Irish and French boxers.

Bravehearts’ coach Tom Jolly, who is travelling to the youth games to support Tyler on Sunday, said: “Tyler’s preparation over the last eight weeks has all gone to plan and he is ready to take on the best boxers available in the Commonweath.

“As always, you can guarantee he will give 110 per cent from the first bell till the last, looking to bring that gold medal back to Wigtownshire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish team added: “With six Scottish Age-Group Championship titles under his belt, Tyler took gold in 2016 and silver in 2017 at the British Youth Championships, he boasts an impressive international record, winning bronze at the European Schoolboy Championships in 2013 and making the quarter finals of both the World Junior Championships in 2015 and World Youth Championships in 2016.

“He took gold at the 2016 Romania Danube Belt and is one of Scotland’s most experienced boxers heading to Bahamas 2017.”

The sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in the Bahamas from 18-23 July, the first time a Commonwealth Games event will have been held in the Caribbean for over 50 years. The Games will be held in the capital Nassau,

There will be 1300 athletes aged between 14 and 18 taking part in athletics, swimming, beach soccer, road cycling, judo, rugby sevens, tennis and boxing.